FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — County officials are wrestling with the latest bid by the City of Cumming to annex property.
The city has updated a previous proposal to annex some 70 acres extending east from the city limits to Market Place Boulevard. The latest proposal more than doubles that request, encompassing 151 acres by expanding farther east across Market Place.
The request for annexation, filed with the city July 8, comes from One Alliance Center of Atlanta.
Under an earlier filing, Cumming had submitted plans for a mixed-use development to the west of Market Place, with retail, office and residential elements. There have been no plans announced for the additional property.
During a County Commission work session July 23, County Attorney Ken Jarrard said the city is under no obligation to disclose precise plans for the site. It is, however, required to reveal any zoning changes it intends to make.
Commissioners say they are concerned over what densities the city will allow when the property is rezoned.
Earlier in July, commissioners considered a response to the city’s bid to annex just over 125 acres between Dr. Dunn Road and Pilgrim Road at the northeast edge of town.
The request was made by several landowners and came just four months after the city annexed 46 acres from the county for its City Center project.
A joint meeting between city and county officials back in June resulted in accusations from both sides over the intent behind the annexations.
Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow insists the city is not recruiting property owners but is receptive when approached.
County commissioners are scheduled to discuss the annexations further at an Aug. 6 work session.
In other matters covered the July 23 work session, commissioners approved two contracts for repair work at the James Creek Water Reclamation Facility.
A $63,030 contract was awarded to K-Team Engineering and Construction for interior repair work. The contract is to address the last in a series of repairs the plant suffered as the result of a fire that occurred February 2018.
In a related item, the commission approved a $50,000 contract for electrical repairs at the facility.
Director of Procurement Donna Kukarola said the repair contract should be the last charge associated with restoring the facility to full operating capacity.
Commissioners had authorized $400,000 for repair work, and Kukarola said she will present final cost figures at an upcoming meeting.
