FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — County commissioners will hear a rezoning request next week that has generated a lot of interest from residents of a northwest Forsyth County neighborhood.
The case involves what until recently has been described as the third phase of the Lakes at Franklin Goldmine Development near Heardsville Road and Franklin Goldmine Road. Plans call for construction of 95 single-family detached rental units on the property.
The case is scheduled for consideration at the commission’s Feb. 6 meeting.
District 1 County Commissioner Molly Cooper, who represents the area, said she thinks a lot of progress has been made since a stormy public meeting last fall between nearby residents and the developer, American Homes 4 Rent.
Emotions flared at the October forum to the point where a sheriff’s deputy had to stand between one resident and a representative from American Homes 4 Rent. Homeowners raised concerns including planned rentals, status of empty lots and issues with amenities.
Cooper said she has spent a lot of time since October meeting with residents and negotiating conditions with American Homes 4 Rent.
The current proposal, she said, calls for completely separating the last phase from the existing development.
While the existing neighborhood has an entrance off Franklin Goldmine Road, the new development would have its own entrance off Heardsville Road, Cooper said. Conditions also call for 30-foot setbacks and a 25-foot buffer. The new development would come with its own amenities, separate from those offered at the existing development.
Cooper said she was enthused by the developer’s willingness to work with residents and address concerns. She said the conditions to separate the new development is more expensive, but surrounding neighborhoods appear to like the idea.
The property was zoned more than 10 years ago to allow for this sort of development, she said, so reaching a settlement with the developer and residents was a major achievement.
“I was so pleased we were able to work this out,” Cooper said. “This is a new thing.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.