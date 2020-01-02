FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners presented individual resolutions commending six local scouts for their accomplishments Dec. 19.
Savannah Granito and Lucia Morris were both recognized for receiving the Girl Scout Gold Award. Caiden Cole Spraetz, Aiden Finegan Weng, Cameron Douglas Gillon and Liam Garrett Weng were recognized for attaining the rank of Eagle Scout.
