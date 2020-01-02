FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners presented individual resolutions commending six local scouts for their accomplishments Dec. 19.

Forsyth Scouts Honored

Pictured from left, top row: District 3 County Commissioner Todd Levent, District 1 Commissioner Molly Cooper, Chairman and District 5 Commissioner Laura Semanson and District 2 Commissioner Dennis Brown; bottom row, from left: Lucia Morris, Savannah Granito, Caiden Cole Spraetz, Aiden Finegan Weng, Cameron Douglas Gillon and Liam Garrett Weng.

Savannah Granito and Lucia Morris were both recognized for receiving the Girl Scout Gold Award. Caiden Cole Spraetz, Aiden Finegan Weng, Cameron Douglas Gillon and Liam Garrett Weng were recognized for attaining the rank of Eagle Scout. 

