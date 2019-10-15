Forsyth County commissioners held a formal review Oct. 3 of the proposed FY 2020 budget which calls for increased spending of about 8.5 percent from the current budget.
County Chief Financial Officer David Gruen said the $150 budget would fund 45 new positions and the requested capital items related to those positions.
Of particular interest this year is a 12.8 percent jump in Public Health and Wellness which includes the county’s animal shelter and animal services. The increased funding, Gruen said, is in response to increased demand for services.
Public Safety, with the largest budget in the General Fund, would also see an increase. The Sheriff’s Office would add four positions as part of its overall 6 percent spending increase. The ambulance service would come in at just under $1 million. Emergency Management could see additional personnel in the fire department which would mean increasing personnel to four per truck.
Landfill revenue had decreased due to issues at Eagle Point Landfill, according to Gruen.
The proposed general fund revenue of $149.6 million would remain unchanged, however Gruen added an explanation. Numbers appear correct mathematically, he said, since the revised 2019 budget includes large budget amenities including a $10 million transfer to the capital fund from the general fund as one example.
“A better comparison is if we compare $149.7 million to the adopted budget of $137.9 million that we started the year with and which shows an 8.5 percent increase from budget to budget of the General Fund,” Gruen said. “I think that’s a better portrayal.”
The county tax rate on property would remain the same at 7.936 mills.
A mill is one dollar per $1,000 of taxable value. For example, a 4-mill tax rate levied against $100,000 taxable value would generate a $400 tax liability. Taxable value is 40 percent of the assessed value, in this case $250,000.
The FY 2020 proposed budget is available for viewing via County website and available for viewing at County Administration reception desk. The county has set Oct. 24 as the date for formal adoption by the commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.