FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners recognized the county’s Emergency Management Agency Director, Chris Grimes, as the recipient of the Charles F. Welch Citizenship Award for his and the county’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The award was created in honor of Welch, a former commissioner and long-time Forsyth County resident, and is presented by the Forsyth Chamber of Commerce to a community leader who best exemplifies the same qualities Welch once did. These qualities include; service to the community without regard for power or recognition; commitment to what is best for the community as a whole; and a growing enthusiasm to continually make the community a better place to live.
Welch, a long-time resident of Forsyth County whose family had resided in the area since the early 1800’s, was elected to the Cumming City Council and later to the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners. He was to be installed as the Chamber’s Chairman of the Board of Directors, however, in the Fall of 1997, he lost a battle with colon cancer and was unable to serve.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.