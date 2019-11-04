FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is part of a nationwide sting to prosecute those who commit crimes against children.
Project Safe Childhood is a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.
Led by the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.
Michael Frost, 49, of Atlanta, was sentenced last month for possessing child pornography including images of children as young as seven.
“A person intent on victimizing our children has been brought to answer for his criminal acts,” said Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman. “Only through continued diligence by local, state and federal law enforcement can these online predators be stopped. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is committed to working with our partner agencies and prosecutors to stop these criminals.”
Frost was convicted in 2002 as part of the FBI’s “Operation Candyman,” a nationwide crackdown on the proliferation of child pornography via the internet. He served a three-year sentence in federal prison for possession of child pornography.
“Frost made a decision to go back to victimizing children even though he has already been jailed once for it,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. ‘BJay’ Pak. “Child pornography is disgusting and it is a second victimization of a child who has already been traumatized.”
Frost’s arrest was one of hundreds that are a part of a nationwide operation to bring offenders of crimes against children to justice.
According to information presented in court, during an undercover operation on the dark web, law enforcement identified an IP address assigned to a physical address in Cumming, Ga., where child pornography had been downloaded, and interviewed the occupant at that address.
The occupant was not involved in downloading child pornography, but told law enforcement that Michael Frost visited regularly and used his personal laptop computer to access the web while at the home.
When law enforcement obtained a search warrant for Frost’s address in Atlanta, they seized multiple electronics that contained tens of thousands of images and videos of children engaged in sexually explicit activity.
Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Diane C. Schulman prosecuted the case.
Frost was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Leigh Martin May to 10 years in prison followed by 10 years supervised release, and ordered to register as a sex offender for life. He was also ordered to pay a special assessment of $5,100, and restitution of $20,000 to victims.
“Clearly prison time was not a deterrent that kept Frost from continuing his abhorrent behavior,” said Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta, Chris Hacker. “If he thought he could hide behind the dark web, he was wrong, thanks to the cooperative work of the FBI and our local law enforcement partners. Now Frost will serve several more years in prison where he won’t be able to victimize any more children.”
Freeman was appreciative of the multi-agency assistance.
“Kudos to FBI Atlanta, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety for their assistance,” Freeman said. “Cases like this should serve as a warning to these criminals, that there is no room to hide when you endanger our children. We will not stop and we will find you and hold you accountable for your criminal acts.”
“There is no work in law enforcement more important than protecting children,” Chief John Robison, Alpharetta Department of Public Safety said.
“Officers, agents and prosecutors at all levels of our profession take great pride in capturing and prosecuting vile men and women that aim to victimize children. We are so grateful for our working relationship with the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and this is a great example of our partnerships leading to the apprehension of another child predator.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.