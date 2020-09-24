FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Advanced voting for the Nov. 3 General Election will begin Oct. 12 at several polling locations in the county.
Voters can cast their ballots from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday from Oct. 12 through Oct. 30 at the following locations; Forsyth County Voter Registration and Elections Office (1201 Sawnee Dr.); Hampton Park Library (5345 Settingdown Road); Parks & Recreation Natural Resources Operations Center (1605 Canton Highway); Sharon Springs Park Community Building (1950 Sharon Road); Midway Park Community Building (5100 Post Road); Cumming Recreation & Parks Multi-Purpose Room (437 Pilgrim Mill Road); Coal Mountain Park Community Building (3560 Settingdown Road). Early voting will also be offered at these locations on Saturday, Oct. 17 and Saturday, Oct. 24.
Early voting will also be available weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 19 through Oct. 30 and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 17 and Oct. 24 at the following locations; Olde Atlanta Clubhouse (5745 Olde Atlanta Parkway); Sharon Forks Library (2820 Old Atlanta Road); Windermere Lodge (4444 Front Nine Drive).
Ballots can also be cast at the Sexton Hall Enrichment Center (2115 Chloe Road) Oct. 24 and from Oct. 26 through Oct. 30 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
