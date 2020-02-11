FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — County commissioners are studying ways to improve handicap access to the courthouse.
District 4 Commissioner Cindy Mills encouraged fellow commissioners to consider adding ADA parking spaces closer to the county courthouse after hearing of challenges faced by individuals unable to walk without assistance. One gentleman who relied on metal crutches explained to her that the distance from the parking deck to the courthouse was too far, she explained at the commission’s Jan. 28 work session. He ultimately didn’t make jury duty because of the lengthy walk.
“We’re ADA compliant, because a distance isn’t put on it, but are we humane?” Mills asked.
Cumming attorney Rebecca Capes, who is temporarily wheelchair-bound, related her own experiences to commissioners.
“Until one is in a wheelchair, you can’t really appreciate how complicated and difficult is it,” Capes said.
Access to magistrate and juvenile courts are easy, but Capes said the county court is difficult to access and enter.
“Pavers that seem level to you, aren’t level,” she said.
Capes said she’s experienced several near misses by drivers making a right-on-red turn in front of the courthouse as she navigates crossing the street. Closer to the building, Capes is under the impression that the railings for the ramp to enter the building are too far apart and the button to open the entry door “works about 75 percent of the time”.
There’s no way to get into a courtroom by yourself because of the way the doors open, she said.
“I know what the public goes through, what jurors go through and it’s very difficult,” Capes said.
Commissioner Todd Levent explained that when the original plans were drawn up, handicap parking spaces were closer to the building, but the plans were changed after the shooting at the old courthouse in 2014.
The courthouse is not the only place where Capes has had issues.
While visiting a client in the Attorney/Client visitation room at the Forsyth County Jail, Capes said she became trapped because of the door. She yelled and no one heard her, she said. Eventually she was able to get cell phone service inside the thick walls of the jail and called for help.
Capes is not the only attorney to have accessibility issues.
Mills said that she knew of a defense attorney who had given up part of her practice because she was unable to access the county courthouse — juvenile court and magistrate court were easily accessible.
Mills, Commissioner Molly Cooper and several others met since learning about the issues and have created a plan to incorporate additional handicap spots and pedestrian safety measures around the courthouse.
The new plan will include possibly six spaces up against the building, with a serpentine entrance and controlled access. Drivers would have to identify themselves on a call box before being allowed gate entry. Services such as Dial-a-Ride and Common Courtesy would be allowed through. The one-way driveway would have drivers entering and exiting on W. Maple Ave.
“We want to know who’s there and be able to account for vehicles,” Maj. Thomas Patton of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said.
General pedestrian safety is also a concern, Mills said.
“I’ve heard people say that we think more of our prisoners than we do of our employees,” she told commissioners.
Inmates are transferred from the jail to the courthouse in a walkway that connects both buildings and is several stories above ground.
A rough estimate for the parking project is $507,000, with $4,300 for design costs and roughly $500,000 for construction. The money will come from capital outlay and facilities reserve.
At their Jan. 28 work session, commissioners also heard an update on the construction of a new Forsyth County Juvenile Justice Center. The project began in August 2018 and is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2021. Total project budget for the three-story, 62,216-square-foot facility is $19.9 million. The new building is slated to be innovative with its use of natural lighting, light wood and biophilic design to help improve mental health.
In other matters before the commission:
Park officials reported progress is being made with the dog park located in north Forsyth. Restrooms are now being incorporated into the facility which is expected to cost close to a million dollars. The restrooms are similar to those at Eagle Beak Park and Chattahoochee Pointe Park.
University of North Georgia doctoral candidates presented a study for the old Matt Schoolhouse and possible future use plan. Their thoughts included having it serve as a community building to include coffee spot with Wi-Fi. Classrooms would be used as conference space and musicians and thespians could use the stage for performances. Mills told the candidates that she appreciated their work and ideas, adding that she wants a true historical, multi-use community building.
