FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County could see several new, large developments by mid-2020, according to plans currently filed with county planners.
Roberts Properties is proposing a development on Matt Highway in north Forsyth that calls for 238 residential units and commercial space. Roberts plans the project on 84 acres at 3970 Matt Highway in Cumming, northeast of the intersection with Gravitt Road.
The proposal calls for 93 single-family detached homes and 78 townhouses. In addition there would be 57,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space in five buildings, including two restaurant locations, with 67 2-story loft apartments above and 501 parking spaces, according to plans filed with the county.
The plans call for 31 acres dedicated for open greenspace.
The single-family homes would be at least 1,750 square feet, townhouses at least 1,500 square feet and the apartments at least 650 square feet.
A preliminary zoning review meeting is set for Dec. 4.
The Roberts property is just one of several other large, new residential projects planned in the county.
A 131-home community on 39 acres at 5890 Polo Drive and 6045 Majors Road, adjacent to the Polo Fields community and Polo Golf & Country Club has been submitted by Lennar Corp. The plan includes 131 residential lots with three units per acre and commercial buildings totaling 24,500 square feet, with 288 parking spaces.
In October, McDonald Development Company filed a request to rezone 118 acres at 2765 Atlanta Highway, just east of the intersection with Majors Road for a project that would include 88 townhomes, commercial and industrial buildings and 1,212 parking spaces. A preliminary zoning review meeting is set for Dec. 4. The project is slated to begin late 2019 and be completed by June 2020.
On Sept. 19, the Forsyth Board of Commissioners approved plans by Atlanta-based McKinley Homes for 58 new homes on 60 acres at 3745 and 3755 Burnt Bridge Road in Cumming.
