FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A half-percent drop in the county’s proposed millage rate may save some homeowners a few bucks this year, but the savings may not show up on their overall tax bill if their property increased in value.
At a July 9 meeting of the County Commission, officials proposed lowering the tax rate on property slightly to fund its 2021 budget. The decrease comes as a result of a decline in bond debt the county anticipates over the next year.
At the same time, however, the Forsyth County School Board has proposed keeping its tax rate the same as last year.
To help fund their budgets, governments set a millage rates — or tax rate — on property. One mill brings in $1 in taxes for every $1,000 of a property’s taxable value. In Georgia, a property’s taxable value equals 40 percent of its appraised — or real — value. A home with a real value of $100,000, for example, would have a taxable value of $40,000.
The county sets separate millage rates to fund its maintenance and operations — the government’s day-to-day needs — the fire district and general obligation bond debt. The School District sets its own mill levy to fund county schools.
These rates combine to set what each property owner pays in taxes.
The tax rate to fund the county’s maintenance and operations and fire district are proposed to stay at current levels next year. But a drop in bond rates may allow the county to lower its mill levy on debt by half a percent from 7.936 to 7.896 mills.
That decrease would put an extra $6 in the pocket of a homeowner whose property had a fair market value of $375,000 last year and did not increase in value this year.
A public hearing for the school district’s millage rate was held July 14. A second hearing will is set for July 21 at 5:30 p.m. at the Forsyth County Board of Education Central Office Building in Cumming.
Forsyth County officials previously said the county expects the county’s tax digest — the value of all its taxable property — to increase about 4.7 percent from 2019 to 2020. That will allow the county to bring in more funds even with the drop in its mill levy, but there is still uncertainty on the 2021 budget overall.
Officials previously reported to the commissioners that sales tax revenues were down year-over-year as the COVID-19 pandemic gained a foothold in the state. In response to the economic crunch, commissioner Cindy Jones Mills, who serves on the county’s Finance Committee, said officials are approaching the 2021 budget conservatively.
The preliminary 2021 budget shows projected surplus of over $3 million to the county’s general fund, but that estimate depends on property and ad valorem taxes, which Chief Financial Officer David Greun called “volatile” amid the pandemic.
The Board of Commissioners will hold its third public hearing and can adopt the millage rate at its July 23 meeting.
In other financial action at the July 9 meeting, commissioners voted to amend the conditions of a loan it obtained through the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority. County Attorney Ken Jarrard said the state is offering a 0-interest program through November for the county’s outstanding balance. The updated agreement would save county taxpayers on interest payments for the next few months.
