FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners approved several updates to the county’s Unified Development Code at its July 9 meeting.
A decision to allow breweries and distilleries in the county’s residential industrial districts, M1, will pave the way for a new business to open its doors. Big Creek Beverage, a brewery and distillery, has been proposed for a property off McFarland Parkway near Ga. 400 zoned M1, but prior to the ordinance update, such businesses were not permitted in the zone.
In approving the update, commissioners followed the Planning Commission’s suggestion to still require a conditional use permit for breweries or distilleries in the zoning category.
Two of the UDC updates dealt with parking, both for commercial and construction vehicles. Among the changes, commercial vehicles parked at a location for more than 48 hours, with some exceptions, will require a conditional use permit. Holidays are not included in the consecutive 48-hour count.
Exceptions to the requirement include vehicles owned by a person or business at the parking site in which parking is used for “temporary business purposes, delivery, service or repair.” Vehicles involved in ongoing agricultural or construction uses or those used for utility services, such as gas or electricity, are excluded. Trucks, vans or landscape trailers with two axles that do not meet the county’s definition of a commercial vehicles will not require a use permit for extended parking.
The Planning Commission also spurred construction parking requirements the board approved. Under the new code, the permit holder of the construction site will be required to manage parking, and a site plan will be required to identify parking for vehicles during the building process. Parking will not be permitted on the right of way or on neighboring properties.
Commissioners also approved a UDC update pertaining to the Coal Mountain Overlay District. Fences along non-residential properties or major or minor subdivisions may only use black, 4-board fencing with stone or brick columns or those that are black and wrought iron “in appearance.”
Another code update reduces the number of times an applicant can request to postpone a public hearing from three times to just once with a delay of no more than six months.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.