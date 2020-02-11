FORSYTH COUNTY — Authorities arrested five individuals in connection with a rash of fraudulent activity reported to the sheriff’s office in 2019.
All of incidents were reported to deputies back in 2019, Stacie Miller, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said.
“Once the deputies do the initial investigation, they turn them over to the detectives who finalize the case,” Stacie Miller, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman, said. “The detectives take out warrants and that is how the suspects are arrested.”
Authorities say Ricky Allen Dodson, 47, of Hampton Creek Drive, Cumming, was arrested for forgery after allegedly signing his wife’s name on an IRS check made out to them both, then cashed the check. He was arrested Jan. 21, charged with fraud: print, execute, negotiating fictitious checks, drafts, identity fraud: financial and forgery (3rd degree).
In a separate incident, Zackery Ben Walden, 29, of Whittaker Lane, Gainesville,
was arrested Jan. 23. Deputies say he allegedly stole the wallet of his aunt’s boyfriend which contained money, credit cards, Social Security card and identification. He was charged with theft by taking, fraudulent use of transaction card, identity fraud and fraudulent receipt of goods.
Authorities also arrested twins Tonya and Tracey Fournier, 48, of Fairburn Drive, Cumming, for allegedly using the debit card of a housemate, authorities said. They were arrested Jan. 23, charged with fraudulent use of transaction card, identity fraud, fraudulent receipt of goods and exploitation/intimidation of a disabled/elderly person, according to police records.
Finally, authorities charged Jaylen Markese Moore, 20, of Summerstone Trace, Austell, with fraud after he allegedly ordered items on-line from a Walmart.com account that was not his. He was charged with theft by taking, 2 counts of fraud: fraudulent use of transaction card and identity fraud.
