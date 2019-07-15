FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County has advanced plans for close to $5 million in improvements at Caney Creek Preserve.
County commissioners recently signed off on a master plan developed over the past year through a series of public input sessions with residents, stakeholders and county staff. County leaders approved the plan, although they left room for modifications as situations arose.
The improvements, possibly implemented in phases, would be funded through the county’s special purpose local option sales tax approved by voters in 2012.
Candy Creek Preserve, purchased in 2009, covers 63 acres in south Forsyth County, just west of Peachtree Parkway. With a shape resembling Louisiana flipped, the preserve features a dog park, a playground, two picnic pavilions with nearby restrooms and a 1.2-mile nature trail.
Just to the east is the Brookwood Quarters mixed-use development, which is expected to bring in more residents to an area that has already grown tremendously over the past decade.
At a work session held recently with county commissioners, Jeff Ashbaugh, senior project manager with Alfred Benesch Consulting, presented some of the priorities and suggestions gleaned from public surveys and comments provided from the community sessions.
Inspection of the existing amenities showed the facilities are in good condition, Ashbaugh said. Some of the facilities, like the dog park, are showing signs of wear, he added, and the general layout caters to walkers and joggers and those seeking quiet surroundings. It is geared for adults, without an abundance of amenities for children, he said.
Proposed upgrades and their estimated cost include:
Additional sidewalks and trails, $168,000 — Additional paths would bring the total length of walking trails to more than 2 miles, routed in an interconnected loop to offer long walks and short walks.
Hilltop playground area and slides, $1.5 million — This amenity would be located on the east side of the park and would include the existing parking lot, existing rain garden and existing picnic pavilion. It would add another picnic pavilion a bit to the west, twin hill slides, a themed playground geared for ages 2-12, a nearby play meadow, a sunset terrace with seasonal art and a wildflower restoration area with a wood fence at the southern border. The plan also includes a paved loop, running about one-third of a mile to access the amenities.
Multi-purpose community building, $1.8 million — Proposed for the west side, off the existing parking lot, the rentable complex would occupy 1.2 acres of space, purchased from the greenspace fund. The facility would include a back patio area with seating for up to 100 people. Behind the seating area would be a small, covered stage. A new, circular walkway would surround the facility and would be bordered with arboretums. Greenspace off to the side could accommodate tents for seasonal vendors.
Outdoor learning facility, $157,000 — An outdoor classroom, complete with seating, would be located at the center of the park, right off the existing trail. It would include a covered pavilion.
Dog park improvements, $213,000 — Plans call for expanding the existing dog park to more than twice its current size. Upgrades also include new surfacing, fence repairs, enhanced drainage and adding agility toys and water stations at the entrance.
Including landscaping throughout and other improvements, the total price tag comes to $4.8 million.
Ashbaugh said the plan could be implemented in phases, and it would be up to county leaders to determine the order of projects to undertake.
County Parks Director Jim Pryor told commissioners that the county has $600,000 on hand now, which would probably pay for landscape improvements and possibly the playground.
“What we don’t do now, we would put into our strategic plan for later down the road whenever that project comes up,” he said.
Commissioner Molly Cooper raised the issue of accommodations for special needs residents, not just at Caney Creek but in parks throughout Forsyth.
“We are in dire need of that here,” she said. “We do have a large special-needs community.”
Commissioners also spent time considering traffic calming measures that could be taken along Caney Creek Road near the park. Pryor said traffic is heavy now, and it will only get worse as development increases in the area.
