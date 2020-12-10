FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Kevin Tanner has been named the sole finalist in the Forsyth’s search for a permanent county manager. The county named Tanner its finalist at the Dec. 8 Board of Commissioner’s work session.
The county manager oversees the day-to-day operations of the county, supervises its administrative offices and senior management and works with the Board of Commissioners for planning and policy.
Tanner has served as the District 9 State Rep since 2013. The district includes Lumpkin County a large portion of Dawson County and the northwest corner of Forsyth County. Tanner lost in the 2020 Republican primary in a bid for the District 9 U.S. House.
Prior to his time in public office, Tanner served as the Dawson County manager after working 11 years as the chief deputy for the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.
Tanner was named the Appointed Official of the Year by Georgia’s Association of County Commissioners in 2011. He is also the owner of Tanco Investments, LLC, a company with residential and commercial rental properties in several counties in Georgia, and he is a light commercial contractor who primarily builds residential homes, according to his biography.
If officially appointed, Tanner will replace interim County Manager Doug Derrer, who is serving his second stint in the role. Derrer was the county manager from 2008 to 2017. He was replaced by Eric Johnson. The county elected not to renew Johnson’s 3-year contract earlier this year.
Tanner can be appointed no sooner then Dec. 22.
