CUMMING, Ga. — Georgia Bureau of Investigations charged former Forsyth County sheriff’s deputy Nicholas Maddox with sexual assault on Feb. 2.
Maddox, 34, of Dawsonville, was “sexually involved” with a Forsyth County inmate while working in the jail in 2015, according to GBI. It was not clear if the sexual contact was consensual or not.
State investigators charged Maddox with sexual assault by a person of supervisory or disciplinary authority. He was released from jail on $5,630 bail. His case will be prosecuted by the Bell-Forsyth Judicial Circuit District Attorney.
The GBI began investigating Maddox at the behest of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, which opened a non-criminal internal investigation of misconduct allegations against him in March 2020. Maddox was terminated for policy violations one month later as a result of the probe.
It was after his termination that another deputy learned of the 2015 sexual allegations, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman asked the GBI to investigate those criminal claims.
“This is proof that law enforcement is held to a higher standard, and everyone is accountable for their actions,” a statement from the Sheriff’s Office said.
