CUMMING, Ga. — Five people were arrested after members of the Johns Creek, Alpharetta, Forsyth Drug Taskforce raided a residence on Old Atlanta Road Dec. 26.
Acting on an anonymous tip regarding the use and sale of methamphetamine, law enforcement officers obtained enough probable cause to obtain a warrant on the property.
“The search warrant was successfully conducted without incident, seizing dangerous drugs and a firearm from convicted felons,” said Forsyth County Sheriff’s spokesman Cpl. Jenny Belafi.
James Ray Bradford, Jr., 42, and Katherine Lee Frady, 42, both of Old Atlanta Road, Cumming, were arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects. Both are being held on $12,285 bond.
John David Wilson, 53, of Old Atlanta Road, Cumming, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession/purchase any controlled substance in Schedule III, possession of drug-related objects and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held without bond.
Rebekah Lynn Wilson, 39, of Buffington Farm Road, Gainesville, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession/purchase any controlled substance in Schedule III, possession of drug related objects and possession of a firearm by convicted felon. She is being held without bond.
A fifth person, Kenneth James Burrell, 36, of Cumming, was arrested on probation violation and is being held without bond.
