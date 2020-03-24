FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Public Health announced the first confirmed case of coronavirus disease in Forsyth County on March 16.
“The patient was seen and tested at Northside Hospital Forsyth, was not admitted, then sent home per CDC guidelines to self-monitor,” Katherine Watson, Northside Hospital spokesperson said.
In wake of the announcement, Forsyth County Commission Chairwoman Laura Semanson issued a brief statement:
“This morning we received confirmation from public health that there is a confirmed case of COVID-19 in Forsyth County. We are keeping this individual, their family and those caring for the individual in our thoughts and prayers.”
Semanson said the county continues to follow the most up-to-date guidance from local, state and federal health officials. Any updates regarding impacts to county facilities and services will be posted to the county website, she said.
The second case was confirmed the next day.
The Georgia Department of Public Health provides a daily status report showing confirmed cases of the illness.
The latest figures available show Forsyth County with three confirmed cases of the disease.
Elderly people and individuals with chronic medical conditions may have increased risk, the department said in a statement.
Those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to the novel coronavirus, should contact their primary care doctor or an urgent care clinic. Do not show up unannounced at an emergency room or health care facility.
The State of Georgia has a new COVID-19 hotline: (844) 442-2681.
Health officials say the best prevention measures for any respiratory virus are:
• Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use hand sanitizer containing at least 60 percent alcohol.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Maintain at least 6 feet of space from anyone who appears ill.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
If you develop fever with cough and shortness of breath, or if you have had contact with someone who is suspected to have COVID-19, stay home and call your health care provider. Be sure to call before going to a doctor’s office, emergency room, or urgent care center and tell them about your symptoms.
