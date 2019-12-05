CUMMING, Ga. — The Sawnee Arts Association is hosting its first Festival of Trees from now until Dec. 8.
Twenty-nine artificial trees have been decorated by members of the association and are up for auction. The event is held at the Brannon-Heard House on Pilgrim Mill Road in downtown Cumming.
With themes ranging from flamingos to edible ornaments and the beach, to more traditional ones, the artificial trees come in various sizes. There are table-top size to 6-foot versions and all are fully decorated.
Opening bids are determined by the decorator and can be raised in $10 increments.
Association Event Planner Carole Kjellsen said the trees are perfect for assisted living rooms, hospital rooms or anywhere in need of festive décor.
Winners can easily transport the trees and won’t have to dismantle them, Kjellsen said
“They can wrap the tree in Saran Wrap so everything pretty much stays where it belongs,” Kjellsen said. “A pair of scissors is all the bidder needs when the tree gets where it’s going.”
Proceeds from the event will benefit art in Forsyth County and the Children’s Art program, which brings art classes to hospital-bound youngsters.
Member Bunny Salter explained how she created her tree with edible ornaments.
“I like to make cake art, like fondant animals and cakes that are kind of fancy,” she said. “That’s the unique thing I can offer.”
The Forsyth County transplant decorated her tree with edible cups of hot cocoa made of marshmallows, melted chocolate and candy canes. Other ornaments were filled with the makings for hot cocoa (including a variety of flavors). Packages of small round candies created the garland that wound from bottom to top of the 4-foot tree. Gingerbread men cookies and melted candies in cookie cutters are just a few of the different items crafted by Salter. Each ornament is wrapped in plastic to ensure its freshness.
A tall, thin tree is adorned with flamingos of just about every size and material. It’s topped with a stuffed flamingo and comes complete with flamingo lights and one that stands under the tree.
Abstract artist John Kirkpatrick created “An Abstract Christmas” with ribbon, clear lights and mini pieces of abstract art. Tubes of paint glued to small palettes, clusters of paint brushes and miniature easels with works of abstract art dot the tree in vibrant green, purple and pink as decorations. The tree topper consists of four easels and curly-ques.
There’s even a “Grinch” tree. It hangs from a replica of the character as he’s about to steal a tree from one of the Whos in Whoville.
Winners will be contacted by the association. After the trees are picked up Dec. 8, nativities from around the world will decorate the rooms until January.
Nativities from around the world will be the next display at the center and will run until January.
The association also offers classes and is always looking for instructors, Kjellsen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.