BALL GROUND, Ga. – Authorities responded to a report of criminal trespass June 28 at a residence on Old Federal Road. A woman told police that someone removed the front gate off the hinges before entering her property. Also missing were a pair of house keys left by a tree near the front gate. Although no suspect has been identified, the homeowner said she believes she knows a man who may have been responsible.
