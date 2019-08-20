CUMMING, Ga. — A Walmart employee reported a shoplifting incident Aug. 8 at the store on Browns Ridge Road. She told authorities that a woman was seen placing baby items in her shopping cart. The suspect had been suspected of stealing items from the store in the past but was never caught. The suspect removed the items from her cart and placed them in a white shopping bag. After grabbing additional items, she began to pass the self-check-out station before exiting the store through the middle door. The items were valued at around $60.
As she was leaving, a store employee confronted the suspect, but she managed to push her way through and hurried out to her vehicle and drove away. Surveillance footage of the vehicle was provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.