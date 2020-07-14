FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Advanced voting for the Aug. 11 runoff election begins next week, and voters can either cast their ballots in person or request an absentee ballot. The runoff includes two Republican races and one Democratic race.
Two polling places — the county’s elections office and Hampton Park Library — will be open for in-person voting through Aug. 7.
Three other polling places were originally slated to be open for advanced voting. However, two of those locations, at Midway Park and Sharon Springs Park, are located outside of the districts involved in the runoff and will not be open for advanced voting or on Aug. 11. Another location — the Parks and Recreation Natural Resources Operations Center — will not hold advanced voting but will serve as a polling place on the Aug. 11 election day.
Voters can also request an absentee ballot for the runoff. Ballots must be mailed no later than Aug. 7. Ballots can also be deposited, any time, at an absentee ballot drop box at the Forsyth County Elections Office.
Absentee ballots for the Nov. 3 General Election and potential runoffs for Dec. 1 and Jan. 5, 2021 can also be requested now.
There are no nonpartisan ballots for the Aug. 11 runoff. Voters who chose a Democratic ballot in the June 9 election may only fill out a Democratic ballot in the runoff, and those who completed a Republican primary ballot must fill out a Republican ticket.
Those who did not vote in the primary election may still choose a Democratic or Republican ballot.
The race for Georgia’s 9th Congressional District will feature a runoff for the Democratic and Republican candidate. The district covers the northern portion of Forsyth County and is currently represented by Doug Collins, who has held the seat since 2013.
Democratic voters will choose between Brook Siskin and Devin Pandy. Siskin led the three-candidate field in the June 9 primary with 41 percent over the vote over Pandy, who secured 34 percent.
The winner of that runoff will face a Republican candidate who will also be settled by runoff. In a highly contested field of nine candidates in the primary election, Matt Gurtler led all candidates with 21 percent of the vote. Gurtler will take on Andrew Clyde, who received 18 percent of votes cast, in the runoff.
Republicans will also side with either Steve Leibel or Will Wade for the Georgia House District 9 seat. Wade outpaced the six-candidate field in the primary with 34 percent of the vote with Leibel taking 20 percent.
The winner of the runoff will face Democrat Sharon Ravert in the General Election.
