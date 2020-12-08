FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Early voting for the Jan. 5 General Election and Special Election runoffs begins Dec. 14 in Forsyth County and will run through the end of the year.
Advanced voting will be available at five locations in the county on weekdays, excluding Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The locations for advance voting include: the Forsyth County Voter Registration and Elections office, 1201 Sawnee Drive; Hampton Park Library, 5345 Settingdown Road; Parks & Recreation Natural Resources Operations Center, 1605 Canton Highway; Sharon Springs Park Community Building, 1950 Sharon Road; and Midway Park Community Building, 5100 Post Road.
The nation’s eyes will be on Georgia as voters cast their ballots for both of the state’s U.S. Senate seats. The results will determine Democratic or Republican control of the Senate.
Republican incumbent David Perdue fell just short of gaining a majority in his race against Democrat Jon Ossoff and Libertarian Shane Hazel to force a runoff. Perdue garnered 49.73 percent of voters, nearly two percent more than Ossoff.
Forsyth solidly backed Perdue in the General Election with the incumbent receiving two-thirds all votes.
Also on the runoff ballot is the U.S. Senate race pitting incumbent Republican Kelly Loeffler against Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock. The two candidates received the highest vote tally from a field of 20 candidates in the Nov. 3 Special Election. Loeffler led Forsyth County in the Special Election with 35 percent of the vote. Doug Collins, who formerly represented northern Forsyth County as the U.S. House District 9 delegate, received 27 percent of the vote in the county ahead of Warnock at 19 percent.
Voters will also decide on the District 4 Public Service Commissioner. The district includes Forsyth County, but members are elected at-large by all Georgia voters.
The race features Republican incumbent Lauren “Bubba” McDonald against Democrat Daniel Blackman.
The five-member commission regulates public utilities in the state, including electricity, natural gas and telecommunications.
For all in-person voting, voters must bring one of the six acceptable forms of photo identification. For details, visit the Voter Registration and Elections Department page of the Forsyth County website at www.forsythco.com, call 770-781-2118, ext. 9. or visit the My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.