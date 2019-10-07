CUMMING, Ga. — Authorities responded to a call of a vehicle crash on Atlanta Highway on Sept. 21.
Deputies found a 2011 Buick Enclave stuck on the curb by its frame.
The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody when authorities found several empty beer containers inside.
He was transported to Forsyth County.
