CUMMING, Ga. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office closed roads on Dahlonega Highway near Spot Road July 13 for four hours when a single-vehicle crash knocked out an electrical power pole.
Authorities say the driver fled the scene, and officials have issued arrest warrants for failure to report an accident and striking a fixed object.
The driver has been identified as Chad William Doster, a white male with a bald head and goatee weighing 120 pounds and standing 5 feet 3. Authorities said Doster was driving a 1991 white Nissan Maxima.
Officials said there were no witnesses to the accident.
“The crash occurred because the driver lost control of his car and struck a power pole,” said Cpl. Doug Rainwater. “Doster was more than likely impaired when he crashed so that’s the reason he fled.”
The search for Doster continues.
If you have any information on the suspect, the Sheriff’s Office asks you to call 911.
— Adam Darby
