CUMMING, Ga. — Authorities arrested a woman for driving while impaired after a single-vehicle crash Aug. 24 at the Shady Grove Campground on Allyn Lane Memorial Way. Deputies arrived at the scene and found a woman standing near her damaged Toyota Camry.
The woman said that she was in a dispute with family members and that she was injured by her mother in law. She said she left, then returned to get her kids who were with their father. Deputies investigated the dispute and did not find any signs of serious danger.
Deputies determined the woman was intoxicated while operating the vehicle and charged her with driving under the influence. She consented to a blood test at the Forsyth County detention center and the vehicle was released to her husband. She was transported to the detention center.
