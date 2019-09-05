CUMMING, Ga. — Deputies arrested a man for driving under the influence Aug. 16 after he had repeatedly honked his horn in congested areas near an earlier traffic stop. After ignoring their verbal warnings, the man was pulled over.
Authorities reported detecting signs of impairment from the driver, and he was arrested and transported to the Forsyth County Detention Center with no incident.
