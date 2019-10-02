CUMMING, Ga.—Authorities received a call from Academy Sports on Peachtree Parkway in the late-night hours of Sept. 19. The manager reported that an employee had taken several items. The theft was witnessed by another employee and was confirmed by video footage.
When questioned by deputies, the employee reportedly admitted that he had taken the items which totaled $215.57. He was transported to the Forsyth County Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.