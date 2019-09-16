CUMMING, Ga. — An Alpharetta man was arrested Aug. 26 on numerous charges including DUI, hit and run, driving without a valid license, failure to maintain lane and possession of an open container of alcohol.
Reports indicate that the suspect collided with another car at the intersection of Tidwell Road and Strickland Road but did not stop. A female witness stopped to ask the driver of a 2004 Nissan XTerra if he’d been hit and learning that he had, she followed the suspect in her vehicle, to a trailer park. The suspect attempted to turn around and leave the area, but the witness and victim blocked his vehicle.
Deputies said the victim reported that the suspect offered him money and asked that he not call authorities. When deputies questioned the suspect, he admitted to them that he had been in an accident. The officer observed a strong odor of alcohol, slurred speech, bloodshot and watery eyes and a staggering gait while in their presence. He was arrested and transported to the Forsyth County Jail.
