CUMMING, Ga. — Deputies stopped a vehicle on Dawsonville Highway and Keith Bridge Road Aug. 17 for following too closely to the vehicle ahead. Once authorities made contact with the male driver, they detected an odor of alcohol and cited him for driving under the influence. The vehicle was impounded.
He was handcuffed and transported to the Forsyth County Jail without incident. An arrest affidavit was completed and notarized. His driver’s license was suspended after he refused to take a breathalyzer test. He was then turned over to the detention staff.
