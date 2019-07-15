CUMMING, Ga. — A man reported a stolen debit card July 2 at Planet Fitness in Merchants Square after he discovered multiple unauthorized transactions to his bank account that day. When he noticed the transactions, he saw that the card was missing from his wallet. He told authorities that he left his wallet inside his locked Toyota T-100 before entering the gym. The back window was left open but there was no damage to the vehicle.
During the less than three hours of his workout, six transactions were made on the stolen card for a total of around $925. He could not confirm that the card was stolen while he was at the gym. The card was cancelled and he filed a fraudulent claim through his bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.