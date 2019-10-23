CUMMING, Ga. — The black and red lettering reads “Cumming Home,” but the city’s new $7.5 million water tower has a mission that stretches beyond the city limits.
The 2-million-gallon water tower was designed to help with the needs of Northside Hospital Forsyth and the southern portion of the service area of Cumming Utilities. The structure is located near Ga. 400 Exit 14 and Northside Hospital Forsyth, adjacent to the GRTA Xpress Park & Ride.
Considered a new landmark, the tower has twice the capacity of the city's other water tower near Exit 15 on Ga. 400.
Cumming Utilities Manager Jon Heard said the project began because the city’s water pipes were not large enough to efficiently pump water from its treatment plant in the northern service area to customers in the south where demand had increased. Northside Hospital Forsyth and businesses along Market Place Boulevard were key factors in the increased need, he said.
The installation of 36-inch water pipeline along Castleberry Road, Hutchinson Road and Deputy Bill Cantrell Memorial Road would be the fourth and final phase of the project, which is one of the biggest the city has undertaken in almost 10 years Heard said.
