CUMMING, Ga. — The Cumming Police Department is getting an upgrade to its video system with the purchase of new body and dash cameras for officers and their patrol vehicles. This marks the first time the department will be using body worn cameras for the prosecution of criminal cases.
During their Aug. 6 work session, the Cumming City Council unanimously approved bids by Axon Enterprises Inc. for all camera purchases. This will provide the department with 16 body cameras at $18,664 and 10 dash cameras at $25,669. With both types of cameras under the same program, Police Chief David Marsh said he hopes it will simplify the recording process.
“The vehicle cameras will record at a higher resolution and will be easier to offload and access data than the previous models,” Marsh said. “Our current car cameras are older and the manufacture doesn’t support the hardware any longer, so it made sense to replace them with the same manufacturer of the body cameras so that the data can be stored and accessed in the same manner instead of running two different types of hardware/software to maintain different systems.”
The purchase of new camera systems was initially approved during the city’s 2019 budget under former Police Chief Casey Tatum. When Marsh became chief July 23, he took over the purchase in hopes that it would provide “transparency” between officers and the community.
The cameras will aid in documenting evidence while ultimately assisting prosecutors once cases are sent to court. This purchase coincides with the department’s emphasis on maintaining trust with residents.
“I think it’s important to provide as much documentation as possible when it comes to officers interacting with people from the community,” Marsh said. “It allows others to see our officers’ actions during their response to calls for service and provides a level of protection against complaints and lawsuits. All things considered, I believe it’s important for us to provide as much transparency around officers’ actions as possible.”
