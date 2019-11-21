CUMMING, Ga.— The City of Cumming’s annual Veterans Day celebration was held Nov. 11, at the Veterans War Memorial on Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Hundreds of memorial flags waved in the wind as patriotic melodies eminated from the Flash of Crimson Band of Forsyth Central High School under the direction of Tom Tucker. Vocal performances by Celine Sullivan, the Christian Fine Arts of Forsyth High School choir, Nate Browne, Elijah Reasoner, Jonathan Hill and Cole Kent gave attendees the opportunity to sing along to celebratory tunes.
Keynote speaker Army Brig. Gen. Thomas H. Blackstock, Jr. told the crowd of veterans, families and elected officials that the torch of what it means to be a veteran has been passed to a new generation. Veterans are no longer old and grey-haired, he said.
“No major war in our history has been fought with a smaller percentage of this county’s citizens in uniform,” Blackstock said. “Roughly 2.4 million service members out of a county of over 300 million, so less than 1 percent.”
More than 12,000 National Guardsmen in Georgia have been deployed since 9/11, the Georgia Tech alum said.
“It is important now more than ever to support veterans,” Blackstock said. “Keep them engaged in their communities, continue supporting them and bathed in prayer by everyone.”
Military personnel don’t get rich for taking the risk to serve, Blackstock reminded the crowd, adding that the families that wait at home pay a cost, too.
“We do it for love of country, for love of that very family at home,” he said. “The beliefs of self-sacrifice, duty, honor and county. These are the reasons we serve, the reasons we join the armed forces.”
