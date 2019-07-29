CUMMING, Ga. — Local officials will hold a special groundbreaking Aug. 7 to celebrate the launch of the Cumming City Center.
The project is slated to open publicly in 2021 at its current location off Canton Road. As development continues, the center is expected to drastically change the city’s downtown landscape.
Mayor Troy Brumbalow said he envisions a community gathering spot that will bring back a lost sense of “small town charm.”
Since taking office in January 2018, Brumbalow and the City Council have championed the project, annexing land, authorizing environmental studies and preparing site plans. The city then established a Downtown Development Authority to provide guidance over the project as an elected architectural firm brought shape to the mayor’s vision.
“The City Center will offer citizens a community space to gather, have fun, and enjoy the scenery,” Brumbalow said. “The center will offer a safe, fun place for citizens of all ages to shop, eat, play mini golf, listen to live music, and enjoy the outdoors. The center will pay homage to a simpler time when life moved at a slower pace and families took time out of their busy schedules to enjoy activities like a simple picnic lunch, tossing a Frisbee or football around the park green, eating ice cream cones at a corner café, just sitting on a bench and watching the sunset or taking in an evening of live music.”
The City Center is expected to deliver local stores and restaurants with distinctive building aesthetics that are unique to the community hot spot. Located near Forsyth Central High School, the 90-acre plot of land will also include a park, townhomes, and walking trails. Brumbalow said he hopes to save residents a drive to other counties by spending time with friends and family at a centrally located facility within the community.
“The future will be bright and successful not only for the City Center but for our locally owned and operated businesses as well since we hope to bring in many unique ‘mom and pop’ type shops and restaurants that Cumming-Forsyth County residents currently can’t enjoy in their hometown,” the mayor said. “…we believe the City Center will be a draw to Cumming-Forsyth for visitors from other counties and communities, helping to make us more of a destination city. We truly believe this will be a win-win for the City of Cumming, our residents, our businesses, and visitors to our area.”
