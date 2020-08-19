CUMMING, Ga. — The City of Cumming has elected to cancel the 2020 Cumming Country Fair & Festival which was scheduled for Oct. 8-18. This marks the first time in the fair’s 26-year history that the event has been cancelled.
“This was, of course, a very tough decision to make because we know how much the Cumming Country Fair & Festival is loved by our community,” Mayor Troy Brumbalow said. “But given the ongoing public health situation surrounding COVID-19, we simply could not in good conscience hold this large-scale event this year.”
Brumbalow said the city is working on a “drive-thru” and walk-up service for patrons to purchase fair foods on the nights the fair was originally scheduled to take place. More information will be shared on the City of Cumming’s Facebook page in the coming weeks.
Some other Fairgrounds’ fall events are currently still scheduled to be held, such as the IPRA World Championship Rodeo over Labor Day Weekend and the American Cancer Society’s House of Four Scythes haunted attraction in October. These events are smaller in scale, allowing organizers to more easily monitor patrons to ensure current Georgia COVID-19 safety guidelines are practiced. However, the fair’s high attendance numbers combined with other concerns such as an inability to properly disinfect numerous highly touched surfaces and communal spaces, led city leaders to cancel the Cumming Country Fair & Festival for 2020.
