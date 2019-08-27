CUMMING, Ga. — A husband and wife filed a report with Cumming Police Aug. 10 relating several incidents in which they suspect their personal information had been compromised.
The wife told police that she was receiving unknown calls concerning vehicle, pool installation and cosmetic surgery purchases. She had not requested any of these services. Even so, she continued to receive calls, texts, emails and voicemails following up on an online inquiry or application that she knew nothing about. When she contacted the companies, she was told that all online applications were filled out using her information.
The husband told police that he has received multiple phone calls from car dealerships, insurance companies, gyms and other pool companies stating that they received applications using his information. He told police he had not filed any applications
