CUMMING — A Forsyth County couple were arrested Nov. 22 in connection with alleged financial fraud against a nonprofit where they both worked.
The pair, who were once involved with Kingdom Kids Charity, Inc. are accused of diverting donations in excess of $218,000 for personal gain.
Kevin Ford, 39 of Alpharetta and his estranged wife Jodi, 39 of Cumming, were taken into custody Nov. 22 on charges of theft by taking, according documents.
The Fords are accused of using the funds of the nonprofit to pay down their personal debt and to purchase thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise unreleased to the operation of the nonprofit.
Investigators with the sheriff’s office’s High Tech/Financial Crimes Unit have determined that over a seven-year period, more than $218,000 was withdrawn from the nonprofit by the Fords and used to repay credit cards, withdraw cash from ATMs and make Amazon and iTunes purchases.
Jodi Ford was a volunteer employee for the nonprofit, and Kevin Ford is the CEO of the organization, according to court records. In July and August 2019 the Fords accused each other with allegations of financial fraud.
Court documents show that Kingdom Kids, Inc. began in 2009 to “improve the quality of life for children facing challenging circumstances.” Lily’s Run was its primary fundraiser, an event to support Forsyth County resident Lily Anderson, who was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer at age 8.
The Fords were released on bond of $11, 110 each on Nov. 23, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.
