FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Commission has set Nov. 5 as the date for a public hearing on the county’s proposed $151 million budget for 2021.

The budget document can now be viewed online. Commissioners are scheduled to adopt the budget Nov. 19.

Though the spending plan has been in the discussion and drafting stage for months, the budget book, containing line-by-line income and expenditures, appeared online following an Oct. 19 inquiry from the Forsyth Herald.

Karen Shields, county communications director, said it appeared the documents may have been on the county’s website prior to the Herald’s request, but the links had not been updated and the listings showed the 2020 budget.

A summary of the 2021 budget, a presentation given to the Board of Commissioners at its Oct. 13 work session and the 304-page budget book can be viewed at bit.ly/3m9M8ln.

