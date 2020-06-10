FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners received a look at potential regulations for businesses like food trucks, mobile vendors and seasonal sales at its June 9 work session. Jerry Oberholtzer with the Planning and Community Development Department said the county’s codes are mostly “silent” on such businesses.
Officials began looking into the issue last summer after being approached by a mobile vendor and business property owners.
“The nature of retail has changed greatly over the last couple of years,” Oberholtzer said. “People are looking for new experiences, they don’t just want to get out of their cars and go into one store and buy one thing. They want an experience like Halcyon, Avalon or The Collection where they can shop, have a bite to eat and maybe be a part of an activity or event. Food trucks and mobile vendors are just a natural progression for that.”
Under the drafted regulations, property owners can apply for a conditional use-permit that will allow food trucks and mobile vendors to operate on their property. Oberholtzer said the Board of Commissioners can put conditions on the permit — including the time at which sales must stop — with its approval of the request by the property owner. However, general stipulations such as how many food trucks can operate at one time will not be regulated unless it is a condition placed on the permit, he added.
Food trucks and mobile vendors will be able to operate with a use-permit on all commercial and industrial zoned properties, excluding office residential.
In Oberholtzer’s presentation to commissioners, he outlined what board members should consider in rendering their decision on a use-permit request. Some matters include the location, hours of operation and signage.
Food trucks and mobile vendors will not be required to have a Forsyth County business license unless the company is based in the county.
Some properties will have by-right entitlement to allow food trucks to operate. Oberholtzer used NoFo Brew Co. as an example of a by-right property because food trucks are included in the company’s business model.
Some vendors are excluded from the regulations. Roadside stands can be operated without a conditional use-permit if the stand is located on the property that produces the goods, such as someone selling honey on the property in which the honey is harvested. Those under 16 years of age, including kids selling lemonade at a neighborhood stand, will not be required to have a permit. Fund-raising activities by non-profit groups, events sponsored by the government or those that have been issued a special event alcohol permit by the county will also be exempt.
Policies for seasonal sales and temporary vending, such as pumpkin patches or Christmas tree sales, are also outlined in the county’s proposed ordinances.
A temporary sales permit may be issued that has a 45-day maximum duration. Four permits per property will be allowed annually and there must be a 15-day buffer between permits. Oberholtzer said this will ensure the property remains a temporary site for sellers.
The permit also requires that the vendor must have a Forsyth County business license and all state and local requirements and inspections are met. A site plan must also be submitted to the city. Oberholtzer said plans will not need to be engineered but will need to show where the business will be set up, parking and other considerations.
The business cannot disturb parking from other businesses, disrupt pedestrian flow or have displays less than 50-feet from a road.
The Board of Commissioners elected to move the regulations to a public hearing at the June 9 meeting. They will now go before the Planning Commission.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.