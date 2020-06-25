FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners agreed to move forward with a sidewalk project that will run along Brannon Road and a section of Ronald Reagan Boulevard.
Commissioners voted unanimously at their June 23 work session to develop an engineered plan for the project.
The plan was tabled at a previous work session over some confusion on the length of the project, and that uncertainty was not fully settled at the June 23 meeting. One proposal had the sidewalks ending at the Congregation Beth Israel. The other proposal called for them running the full length of Brannon Road.
A motion by Commissioner Todd Levent was seconded, but some board members believed the proposal was for the shorter, 0.65-mile trail ending at the temple. After the air was cleared, the motion was passed to approve the full, 1.15-mile project.
The estimated cost for engineering and constructing the sidewalks is $1,095,000 paid through Special Local Option Sales Tax 8.
The cost assessment for the shorter project was $500,000, but Levent said running sidewalks to Old Atlanta Road would better serve the area.
The approved project includes sidewalks from the Burger King/Dutch Monkey Doughnuts complex on Ronald Reagan Boulevard north to Brannon Road. Another section along Ronald Reagan will run south from Mellville Drive to Brannon. The proposal includes paths along Brannon Road to its intersection with Old Atlanta Highway.
Commissioner Molly Cooper said the sidewalks are “desperately needed.”
“People do try to walk along that road and it is very, very busy,” she said.
Commission Dennis Brown said the project will serve those who use Brannon Road as a cut-through, add walkability in the area and address safety concerns of people walking along the thoroughfare.
As the county begins engineering, they will work in conjunction with Congregation Beth Israel and Chabad of Forsyth as they continue construction of a new synagogue campus and the Jewish Community Center of North Georgia.
Cooper said the temple is on board with tying the sidewalks into their site plan.
John Cunard, director of engineering, said minimal right of way acquisition should be needed for the project.
