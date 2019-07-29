MILTON, Ga. — Police are looking for a suspect who passed several counterfeit bills at the Starbucks on Bethany Bend on July 21.
The store manager said a man came into the store and attempted to pay for an item with a $100 bill. The cashier told the man they could not accept the high-denomination bill, so the suspect made four separate orders and paid for each with a separate $20 bill.
The manager said she believed the transactions were suspicious. She then marked the $20 bills and determined they were fake.
The manager said the suspect left in a black Ford sedan.
