CUMMING, Ga. — Police responded to a theft July 22 at a construction site on Matt Highway. The theft occurred two or three days prior after it was confirmed that the stolen items were not transported to another site. Employees confirmed that two steer buckets and two sets of forks were missing from the site. The total value of the items was $6,000 and there were no serial numbers recorded.
About that same time, a Bobcat, tires, and a water pump were discovered missing from another area of the site. The items were owned by another company and the Bobcat was recovered in the woods nearby. No evidence was found and no surveillance footage was available.
