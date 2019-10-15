FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County community is rallying around a local family dealing with the tragic death of two children.
Community Cup went on Instagram to request support of the Noe family early Sunday morning, Oct. 6.
“It is with heavy hearts that we ask our community to pull together to help bring love and blessings to support the Noe family, who just love their children and their home in a house fire,” the post reads.
Donations are already pouring in, according to Jalynn Barr, owner of Community Cup, which is collecting for the family through October.
“People have already dropped off donations,” Barr said. “It’s awesome to see the outpouring of love.”
Several gift cards, cash and sealed envelopes have been left for the family.
“Anything people want to donate, we’ll make sure it gets in the right hands,” Barr said.
Several gofundme.com accounts have been created to help with funeral expenses.
Dispatchers received a 911 call around 2:41 a.m. about a house fire on Apple Valley Court in the Lanier Heights subdivision in Cumming. The mother was in the house at the time of the fire but was unable to reach her children.
The siblings, Shaun Noe, Jr. and Laura Noe, died in the fire. Laura is also known as Morgan, according to Forsyth County Schools and the social media posts of her father.
Laura was a fourth grader at Cumming Elementary School, and Shaun attended Otwell Middle School as a sixth grader.
Jennifer Caracciolo, director of Communications for Forsyth County Schools, said additional counselors, social workers and psychologists were on hand at the schools following the tragedy.
Firefighters tried to gain access to conduct a rescue, but the fire was too intense, Forsyth County Division Chief Fire Marshal Jason Stover said.
“They began a search and rescue and suppression operation,” he said. “During their search, firefighters located two juvenile fatalities.”
No one else was injured in the fire.
The house did not have working smoke alarms, according to Georgia’s Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. The specific cause and origin of the fire remains under investigation.
“I cannot stress enough how important it is to practice an escape plan with your family in case of emergency and to have working smoke alarms in your home,” King said.
So far this year, 70 Georgians have been killed by fires. Fifty-eight of the fatalities occurred in 48 residential fires. Only five of the homes had working smoke alarms.
Those interested in assisting the Noe family should visit gofundme.com and enter the names.
