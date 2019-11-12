CUMMING, GA — Joey Cochran was voted the newest member of the Cumming City Council Nov. 5. Incumbents Post 4 Councilman Christopher Light and Post 5 Councilwoman Linda Ledbetter were reelected to their positions and ran unopposed.
Cochran received 270 of the votes cast for Post 3, beating opponents Jason May with 185 and Brent Patrick with 18 votes.
In the Post 4 race, Light received 391 votes, and Post 5 Councilwoman Ledbetter took 389 votes.
About 15 percent — 478 — of the city’s 3,179 registered voters took part in the election.
“I was nervous, I thought it was going to be a close race and all the way down to the wire,” Cochran said with a smile.
That smile he explained was “a combination of relief and joy” at his celebration at the Foster House in Cumming.
Jason May came from Community Cup where his supporters were gathered to offer his congratulations, Cochran said.
“I thought that was a really classy move,” Cochran said.
Per City Charter, the winner was determined by plurality (most votes) and not majority (51 percent or more).
Voters also passed a measure to authorize the City of Cumming to permit and regulate Sunday sales of distilled spirits or alcoholic beverages by the drink from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The so-called Brunch Bill passed with 58 percent of the vote, 277-198.
