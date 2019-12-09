FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Jack Allen Moore, 24, of Alpharetta, was arrested Nov. 25 for two counts of distribution of child pornography and two counts of sexual exploitation of children. Authorities say Jack Allen Moore, 24, was identified as a suspected child porn offender by a social media company, who then alerted state authorities to what they had found. Moore is out of jail on a $22,220 bond.
