FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A zoning amendment approved by the Forsyth County Commission at its Oct. 22 meeting will pave the way for Chick-Fil-A at Halcyon, the 135-acre mixed use development off McFarland Parkway and Ga. 400.

Under the original zoning for Halcyon, drive-thru restaurants, excluding coffee shops, were among a dozen types of businesses prohibited in the development. The board’s decision to amend that regulation to allow for Chick-Fil-A will allow the popular, Atlanta-based restaurant chain to join the growing number of businesses in Halcyon.

The zoning amendment only permits Chick-Fil-A, not other drive-thru restaurants. 

A representative with RocaPoint Partners, developers of Halcyon, said the Chick-Fil-A will complement the mixed-use site, and its architecture will be comparable to its neighboring buildings.

It won’t be the restaurant’s first foray into local, large mixed-use developments.

In 2015, the Alpharetta City Council approved a request by Chick-Fil-A to open a drive-thru location in Avalon, an 86-acre mixed-use development on Old Milton Parkway about six miles south of the Halcyon.

When Alpharetta officials approved the Avalon development in 2012, they required any proposal for a drive-thru restaurant pass a vote by the City Council.

When Chick-Fil-A proposed its Avalon site in 2015, the Alpharetta Planning Commission and city staff recommended denial of the restaurant’s presence in the development. Officials cited concerns over traffic, and that a drive-thru would be inconsistent with Avalon’s pedestrian-friendly design.

The restaurant was ultimately approved in a 4-3 vote by the Alpharetta City Council. At the time, Chick-Fil-A representatives said the stand-alone location in Avalon was among the company’s most unique restaurants and it was custom-designed for the development.

Halcyon currently has more than 15 eateries, including sit-down restaurants, specialty companies and food stalls in its Market Hall.

