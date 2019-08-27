CUMMING, Ga. — Carrington Academy’s summer campers recently donated $1,400 to the Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation for childhood cancer research.
To raise the money, campers from the Alpharetta, Braselton, Cumming and Suwanee locations set up lemonade stands for families, staff, teachers and fellow campers. The school decided to initiate the project to teach their young campers the importance of helping children who are less fortunate.
“The campers enjoyed planning the lemonade stand, from the beginning of what it would look like all the way to who would run the stand each day,” said Christy Cha, principal of Carrington Academy at Windermere in Cumming. “Their sense of ownership over the whole project was amazing. It was wonderful listening to the students speak with parents about the lemonade stand and who they were raising money for.”
Cha said student understood the mission and that all proceeds were going to help other children.
“To hear the students talk about helping other children was very rewarding,” she said.
For two weeks in July, six schools worked together to help the organization. After researching charities that are designated to benefit other children, Carrington Academy selected Alex’s Lemonade Stand as the perfect campaign to lend their efforts. But it was a personal connection with a member of the administration that helped ensure the final decision to concentrate on cancer research.
“Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation is a delightful example of how children can help children and we want to be an integral part of finding a cure for childhood cancer,” Cha said. “This is very close to our hearts as we have a principal at one of the Carrington Academy locations who has a daughter with leukemia.”
Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation was founded in 2005 by Jay and Liz Scott. Their daughter, Alexanda “Alex,” was diagnosed with childhood cancer after her first birthday. At the age of 4, she told her parents she wanted to set up a lemonade stand of her own and give the money to doctors who can help find a cure. The cause was an instant success raising $2,000 in just one day. When Alex died in 2004 at the age of 8, her parents took her plans to the next level. The organization quickly began to raise money for cancer research while supporting families of cancer children and raising awareness about the importance of finding a cure.
According to the foundation’s website, more than $150 million has been raised since the first lemonade stand in 2000. The Carrington Academy campers shared their desire to help others. Upon discovering the efforts from the Carrington locations, the foundation was excited to hear about the devotion and hard work eagerly displayed by the campers.
“I think Carrington Academy’s efforts have been amazing,” said Tatiana Cunningham, Community Engagement coordinator for the foundation. “It is always awesome to see new schools joining the fight against childhood cancer, and it is great that multiple [Carrington Academy] locations were able to coordinate their stands and reach this level of success with their first year.”
Cunningham said she thinks it’s vital for children to learn about giving back to others at a young age, because it sets them up to be compassionate people and outstanding members of society for the rest of their lives.
“This is a great way to show kids they can make a difference no matter their age and that something as simple as a lemonade stand can have an amazing impact,” she said.
Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pa. For more information or to make a donation, visit alexslemonade.org or call 866-333-1213.
