CUMMING, Ga. — Dozens of customers went running for the exit at Giorgio’s Family Kitchen in the early evening Nov. 3 after hearing a loud noise and seeing glass shatter.
People inside the restaurant didn’t know what the noise was, “in this day and age, you never know...so people were scared and grabbing their children,” restaurant owner Constantine Tzortzis said.
Just after 6 p.m. during the Sunday dinner shift, a vehicle came crashing into the front lobby of the family-owned restaurant. The car shattered the front window wall and damaged part of the bar near the entrance. No one inside of the restaurant was injured.
“Nobody was in the lobby which was amazing,” Tzortzis said. “That was the first thing I thought of. The lobby is usually pretty busy.”
The driver of the vehicle was a 78-year-old woman who authorities say was experiencing a medical emergency when the crash happened.
Georgio’s staff say she was a regular customer and was pulling up to the restaurant when she mistook the gas for the brake.
Tzortzis says the woman is okay. Giorgio’s Family Kitchen remains open for business while permanent repairs are made.
