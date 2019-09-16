SUWANEE, Ga. — Authorities received a call from a Suwanee man Sept. 1 who reported that his house had been burglarized and ransacked. Deputies found evidence of forced entry through the kitchen window of the home. Security footage showed a person on the back deck at the time of the burglary and the homeowner provided a photo of the individual. The man said that more than $40,000 worth of jewelry and $6,000 cash were missing.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.