FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Fire Department is asking all county students to submit a fire safety video up to 60 seconds in length on any fire safety message.
Submissions will be accepted through Oct. 16 with the winner announced Oct. 19.
The winner of the video contest will receive four tickets to a local corn maze and pumpkin patch. The winning video will be featured on the County’s television station TV Forsyth (Comcast channel 23, AT&T channel 99), the County’s social media channels and website.
